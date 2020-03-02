Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Harmonic worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $6,745,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 2,003.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 18.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 468,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $554.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Harmonic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,154.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

