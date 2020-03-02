Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Re/Max worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Re/Max by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Re/Max by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Re/Max by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Re/Max currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Re/Max stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,098. The firm has a market cap of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.47. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

