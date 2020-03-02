Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after buying an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGIO traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $48.04. 13,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.