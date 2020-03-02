Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Enova International worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Enova International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,474.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $390,800.00. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. 2,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $623.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.34. Enova International Inc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

