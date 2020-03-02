Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.40. 33,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,405. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

