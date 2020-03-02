Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 115,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

AIMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIMT. Credit Suisse Group cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.