Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $476,929.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,490. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,271. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $674.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

