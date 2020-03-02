Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,078.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. 14,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $693.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

