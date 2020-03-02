Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 154,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 918,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,224 shares during the period.

CXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of CXP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

