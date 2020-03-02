Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.64 Million Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of RadNet worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,692,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $4,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 28.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 395.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.93. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

