Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Ebix worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ebix by 228.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $806.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.63. Ebix Inc has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBIX. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.97.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.