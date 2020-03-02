Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,753. The company has a market capitalization of $859.37 million, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.