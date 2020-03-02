Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,202 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the third quarter valued at $2,159,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. 62,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,499. The stock has a market cap of $682.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

