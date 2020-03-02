Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,421 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Century Communities worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Century Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

