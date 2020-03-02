Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,692 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Redfin worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $28.13. 30,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin Corp has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

