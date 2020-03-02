Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,133 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 342,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $14.49. 38,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,957 shares of company stock valued at $280,919. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.