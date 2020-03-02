Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of National Beverage worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in National Beverage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Beverage by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.30. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,805. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $70.10.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

