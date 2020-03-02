Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANIK. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $599.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.48 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

