Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $2,319,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.33. 6,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,885. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

