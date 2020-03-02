Richard W. Baker Purchases 10,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

