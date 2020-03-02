Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

RMV has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.50 ($7.61).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 617 ($8.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 670.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 602.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Rightmove will post 1949.5134032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

