RingCentral (RNG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $185.00 to $239.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $225.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

2/11/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

2/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Dougherty & Co from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/5/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $198.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – RingCentral had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $189.00.

1/17/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.58. 46,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,954. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -369.66 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $4,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,709 shares of company stock worth $28,486,247 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

