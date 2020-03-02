Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $48.76. 599,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.92. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,070.06.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

