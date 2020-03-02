Rio Tinto plc ADR Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $2.31 (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.31 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Rio Tinto has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rio Tinto has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rio Tinto to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,317,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,593. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,070.06.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.