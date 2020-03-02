Rise Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Rise has a total market capitalization of $454,439.00 and $344.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000613 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001966 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,517,153 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.