Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.81.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE RBA traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.