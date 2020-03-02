Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $37.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.81.

RBA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $175,728,000. CGOV Asset Management increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 6,956,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,557,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,190,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

