Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $41.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $43.50 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.