Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of TSE:RBA traded down C$0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching C$52.70. 115,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.55. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$42.64 and a 1-year high of C$58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.