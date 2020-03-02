RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

RLJ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. 213,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

