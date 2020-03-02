Robert B. Rowling Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,203. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 81,360 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 47.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 97,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 31,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 141.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 107,052 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

