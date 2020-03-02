Robert Chris Jordan Purchases 1,770 Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,014.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Chris Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Investar alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Chris Jordan bought 169 shares of Investar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,718.00.

Investar stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. Investar Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.