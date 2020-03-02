Robert W. Baird Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to “Outperform”

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

NASDAQ STX opened at $47.95 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,612 shares of company stock worth $1,770,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,132,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

