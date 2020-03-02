Robert W. Baird Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Outperform

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $47,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

