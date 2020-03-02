Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LON:RWA opened at GBX 552 ($7.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 592.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 676 ($8.89).

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

