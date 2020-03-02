Rocket Pool Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00005768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.