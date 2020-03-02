Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 215.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,652 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.33% of Rockwell Automation worth $78,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,345,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 140,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $183.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

