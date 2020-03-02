Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 647,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,928,000 after acquiring an additional 128,811 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $113.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.73. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,422.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,612 shares of company stock valued at $25,814,376 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roku to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

