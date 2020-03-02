Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 886 ($11.65) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 938 ($12.34). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s previous close.

RR has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 890 ($11.71).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 632.80 ($8.32) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 666.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 719.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Insiders bought a total of 703 shares of company stock valued at $490,346 over the last quarter.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.