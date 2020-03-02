Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 660 ($8.68). Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 890 ($11.71).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 632.80 ($8.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.05. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 666.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 719.55.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Insiders bought a total of 703 shares of company stock valued at $490,346 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

