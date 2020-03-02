Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $351.70 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $315.09 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

