Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$31.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.83.

BLX traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.38. 775,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -257.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.30. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$17.79 and a 1 year high of C$32.04.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

