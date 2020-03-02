Royal Bank of Canada Raises TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$16.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

RNW has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.11.

Shares of RNW traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.28. 714,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.87. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$12.26 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

