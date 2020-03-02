Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$16.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.96.

TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 514,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$13.78 and a 12-month high of C$15.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,446.67.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

