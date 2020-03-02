Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBS. Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (down previously from GBX 260 ($3.42)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 257.60 ($3.39).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 173.55 ($2.28) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

