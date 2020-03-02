Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

RDSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Main First Bank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,661.40 ($21.85) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,044 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,224.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

