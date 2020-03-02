Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -2.60

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have commented on RDSB. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743.70 ($36.09).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,663.60 ($21.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,060.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,222.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

