Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RYDAF opened at $21.91 on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

