RPICoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. RPICoin has a market cap of $31,721.00 and $12.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00054309 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 935,338,239 coins and its circulating supply is 895,326,303 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

