Rubies Price Down 44.6% Over Last Week (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a market capitalization of $29,430.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rubies has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008091 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

